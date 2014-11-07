Nov 7 Leeds United have been served with a winding-up petition in the High Court over unpaid solicitors fees dating back at least two years when former Chelsea chairman Ken Bates owned the club.

Bates, 82, was in charge at Elland Road until December 2012 when he sold out to GFH Capital before Italian businessman Massimo Cellino bought a majority share in April.

The amount involved is about 150,000 pounds (S237,555) according to a BBC report although Nick Collins of the law firm Ford & Warren Solicitors told Sky Sports it was "substantial."

The petition is set to be heard in a Leeds court on Jan. 13.

Collins, a senior partner at Ford & Warren, told BBC Radio Leeds: "This is not a dispute with Mr Cellino. This is something he has inherited from the previous ownership of the club.

"We bear no ill-will towards Mr Cellino and we wish him well. I genuinely hope we can resolve this amicably but we must do what is necessary to protect our clients' position."

He told Sky Sports: "They are substantial sums, that is all I am prepared to say at this stage."

Collins added that the money owed to his clients "had not been sorted out completely by the courts as of yet.

"I hope the matter will be looked at sensibly and resolved. Because Mr Cellino has taken over the club he has taken over the liabilities which includes this case."

Leeds, who were English champions in 1969 and 1974 and European Cup runners-up in 1975, are 17th in the Championship (second tier) with no wins in their last eight matches.

(1 US dollar = 0.6314 British pound) (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)