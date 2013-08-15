* GFH results show more than half of Leeds Utd now sold
* Firm makes $776,000 gain on sales
* Holders with over 10 pct of club: GFH, Envest, IIB
By Martin de Sa'Pinto and David French
ZURICH/DUBAI, Aug 15 The Dubai-based investment
firm that bought English soccer club Leeds United in December
after lengthy negotiations sold more than half of its 100
percent holding less than six months later, financial statements
show.
GFH Capital, a subsidiary of Bahraini Gulf Finance House
, offloaded a 10 percent stake to
Bahrain-based International Investment Bank earlier
this year and its second quarter financial
statement showed it had now sold a total of more than half the
shares.
The statement did not say who the buyer was, specifying only
that it had made a gain of $776,000 on the sale and was now
deconsolidating Leeds results from its own. GFH could not be
reached for comment on Thursday.
The company paid 52 million pounds ($80.4 million) last year
to buy Leeds from previous owner Ken Bates, reported by British
media to have been sacked as lifetime president of the club in
July over his use of a private jet to travel to matches.
The club's website lists shareholders of Grand Cayman-based
LUFC Holding Limited - owner of Leeds City Holdings Limited,
which in turn owns the club - as GFH Capital, International
Investment Bank and Envest Limited.
Envest is owned by Salah Nooruddin, who replaced Bates as
chairman, and his wife.
GFH, which had already booked a $10.4 million profit on the
Leeds deal in its 2012 financial statement, said in April it had
offers from several investors for stakes in the
club.
The company has been forced into a number of debt
restructurings as well as a major overhaul of its business model
since 2010 as it struggled in the aftermath of the global
financial crisis.
It made a profit of $4.2 million in the first half of the
year, its financial statements showing that this was mainly
possible because of a $52 million gain from converting a type of
Islamic financing security into shares.
On an operating level, the group lost $13 million, the cash
flow statement shows, while the balance sheet reports
accumulated losses since establishment of $379 million.