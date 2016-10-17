Premier League champions Leicester City must pick themselves up to rediscover the winning habit and get their season back on track, winger Marc Albrighton has said.

Leicester have not been able to replicate last season's fairytale run under manager Claudio Ranieri, who led the 5,000-1 outsiders to the title against all the odds.

They sit 13th in the standings after eight games.

"Last year, we had the rub of the green on many occasions which I feel we created ourselves. We were working hard all over the pitch and things started going for us," Albrighton told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"If you're not doing the basics and you're not fighting as well as you can then things like that go against you. We've got to pick ourselves up and dust ourselves down... We're obviously disappointed but we need to get this out of our minds."

Ranieri's side have won two league games this season and have lost three of their last five. They have, however, won their opening two Champions League matches to top their group.

"We need to get back to what we're good at and that's fighting all over the pitch. We need to be harder to play against. As players, we need to stand up and be counted," Albrighton added.

"We've been too easy to beat and it's not good enough. We need to stand up and be men out there and that's got to be done all over the pitch."

Leicester host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

