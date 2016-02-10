Leicester City have no fear about the weekend's Premier League away matchup with third-placed Arsenal and have their eyes on another major upset, winger Marc Albrighton said.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester stunned Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend, winning 3-1 to open up a five-point gap between themselves and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 13 games left in the campaign.

Albrighton said Leicester had shown Arsenal too much respect in the reverse fixture earlier this season, when the Foxes lost 5-2 at the King Power Stadium.

"We have not feared anyone we have played this season. In a couple of games, we have probably showed teams a bit too much respect and they are the games where we have come unstuck," Albrighton told British media.

"But there is no fear at all. We are confident. There is no reason why we can't go there and cause another upset."

