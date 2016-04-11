Winger Marc Albrighton has urged Leicester City to make the most of their unexpected Premier League title charge and build on a five-game winning streak that has put them on the brink of glory.

Claudio Ranieri's men, who are seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with five games remaining, are firmly on course to clinch their first English top-flight title.

"It's just good to keep the winning habit going. That's massive. The buzz you get from winning the game, that sees you through for that week and then your confidence is high for the following week," Albrighton told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

Albrighton believes Leicester can cope with the pressure despite their lack of experience in a title race.

"If we can just keep that going then everything else will look after itself. There's a lot of players in there who have never been in this situation before me included," the former Aston Villa player said.

"So we've just got to enjoy every day and every minute of it."

Leicester can take a step closer to the title when they host Champions League-chasing West Ham United on Sunday.

