Aug 20 Leicester City and Arsenal are still searching for their first Premier League wins of the season after sharing a 0-0 draw on Saturday, with the champions left fuming after two penalty appeals were denied.

A staid first half came to life in the final minutes when Danny Drinkwater was felled by Laurent Koscielny but referee Mark Clattenburg waved away frantic appeals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez, prompting a cacophony of boos from the home fans.

"I think I toed the ball a little," said Koscielny. "I don't think it was a penalty."

Substitute Ahmed Musa was then brought down by Hector Bellerin in the 88th minute as Leicester's counter-attacking pace put Arsenal under pressure, only for Clattenburg to again wave play on.

"I don't want to talk about the decisions," said City boss Claudio Ranieri. "The managers make mistakes, the referees make mistakes, the players make mistakes."

Arsenal defender Rob Holding was unconvinced that Leicester were hard done by.

"(Musa) went down hoping for it," said the young centre back. "I think it was the right decision."

Arsenal offered more attacking purpose in a tight opening 45 minutes although they did little to trouble Leicester's defensive unit.

The hosts were rocked by an injury to debutant Nampalys Mendy in the 53rd minute.

Bellerin and Theo Walcott then forced sharp saves from City keeper Kasper Schmeichel although Vardy also fired over the bar after another Leicester breakaway.

"They kept a lot of possession but we created clear chances," said Ranieri.

The game could have gone either way late on with both teams setting up dangerous attacks.

"I am very happy," added Ranieri. "It was a draw but I think our fans enjoyed the match."

