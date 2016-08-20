LEICESTER CITY 0 ARSENAL 0

Aug 20 Leicester City and Arsenal are still searching for their first Premier League win of the season after sharing a 0-0 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday that only came to life during a frenetic final 10 minutes.

Champions City were left fuming after two penalty appeals were denied, with Danny Drinkwater felled by Laurent Koscielny at the end of the first half and substitute Ahmed Musa brought down by Hector Bellerin in the 88th minute.

Arsenal offered more attacking purpose in a tight opening 45 minutes although they did little to trouble Leicester's defensive unit.

The home team were rocked by an injury to debutant Nampalys Mendy in the 53rd minute. Both sides had chances as the game opened up, Jamie Vardy firing over the bar and Kasper Schmeichel making sharp saves from Bellerin and Theo Walcott at the other end. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)