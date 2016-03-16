Halep cruises into Italian Open final
Romania's Simona Halep made light of heavy conditions to cruise into the Italian Open final with a 7-5 6-1 victory over Dutch 15th seed Kiki Bertens on Saturday.
The nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, one of the richest men in the world, has moved to Leicester City from Chelsea.
Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, a 17-year-old winger who has been at Chelsea since 2014, took to Instagram to announce his move to the Premier League table toppers.
"Happy to announce I have signed a long term professional contract at @lcfc. Would like to thank all my family and close friends for all the support. Was also a pleasure meeting the owner himself. Can't wait to get started," he said.
Bolkiah's uncle, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is the 29th Sultan of Brunei.
Bolkiah has played regularly for Chelsea's under-18s this season but switched to Leicester in search of first-team football.
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.