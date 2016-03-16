28th SEA Games Singapore 2015 - Bishan Stadium, Singapore - 31/5/15 Football - Brunei v Laos - First Round - Brunei's Faiq Jefri Bolkiah (R), nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, in action with Laos? Thenthong PhonsetthaSEAGAMES28. Singapore SEA Games Organising Committee/Action...

The nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, one of the richest men in the world, has moved to Leicester City from Chelsea.

Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, a 17-year-old winger who has been at Chelsea since 2014, took to Instagram to announce his move to the Premier League table toppers.

"Happy to announce I have signed a long term professional contract at @lcfc. Would like to thank all my family and close friends for all the support. Was also a pleasure meeting the owner himself. Can't wait to get started," he said.

Bolkiah's uncle, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, is the 29th Sultan of Brunei.

Bolkiah has played regularly for Chelsea's under-18s this season but switched to Leicester in search of first-team football.

