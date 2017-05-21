Azarenka's return cut short in Mallorca
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.
LEICESTER CITY 1 BOURNEMOUTH 1
Leicester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on Sunday to bring the curtain down on a testing campaign which they began as champions but ended up just happy to avoid relegation.
Leicester fell behind after a minute when Bournemouth's Junior Stanislas smashed the ball home after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Lys Mousset's shot with his legs.
Jamie Vardy drew the hosts level six minutes after the restart, nudging the ball over the line from an Islam Slimani knockdown.
After sacking manager Claudio Ranieri in February, with the club a point and a place above the relegation zone, Leicester ended the season strongly, finishing 12th, two points behind Bournemouth in ninth.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Martyn Herman)
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.
Britain's Johanna Konta crashed out of the Aegon Classic in the second round on Thursday, suffering a 6-1 6-3 loss to impressive American Coco Vandeweghe at the event in Birmingham, England.