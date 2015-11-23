Nov 23 Leicester City's meteoric rise from relegation strugglers to table-toppers is not down to "rocket science" but due to the team playing to their strengths, midfielder Danny Drinkwater has said.

The club's incredible start to the season continued on Saturday as they beat Newcastle 3-0 to move top of the Premier League table.

Leicester were bottom of the table in April, but seven months on, led by goals from prolific striker Jamie Vardy, they have lost only one of their first 13 league matches.

The victory at St. James' Park was their 10th away league match without defeat -- a run stretching back to March.

"Since March? It sounds good that doesn't it? We're just a solid team. We play to our strengths and try to not play to our weaknesses," Drinkwater told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"It's not rocket science. The gaffer has come in, changed a few things, improved a few things and it's working. It's hard to pick a fault at the minute.

"We've stopped going goals behind, we've started leading games and sticking it out. The more we can do that, the better."

Vardy scored for the 10th consecutive league match on Saturday to equal Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record, and Drinkwater said the team will continue to support him.

"The three points were massive and then Vards (Jamie Vardy) carrying on with his record as well. Fair play to him he's doing brilliantly and the lads will keep supporting him in everything we do," Drinkwater said.

Claudio Ranieri's in-form team host second-placed Manchester United next weekend, with the chance to extend their unlikely lead at the top. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)