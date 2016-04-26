Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
Leicester City's Demarai Gray dodged death after almost walking into the tail rotor blades of a helicopter prior to Sunday's Professional Footballers' Association Awards.
The 19-year-old winger was screamed at by officials at London's Battersea Heliport before being escorted away from the area by a steward.
A fleet of helicopters ferried the Leicester squad to the awards soon after their thumping win over Swansea City took them a step closer to their fairytale first English league title.
Leicester quartet Jamie Vardy, Wes Morgan, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez made the PFA team of the year announced on Thursday, while Mahrez picked up the PFA player of the year gong on Sunday.
Needing only one win from their three league games to win the league, the Foxes will hope to wrap up the title when they travel to take on fifth-placed Manchester United on Sunday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.