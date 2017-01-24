Barcelona name Valverde as coach
BARCELONA Barcelona named former Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde on Monday as the successor to Luis Enrique and he will take charge of the La Liga runners-up on a two-year contract with the option of a third.
LONDON Leicester City utility defender Luis Hernandez has signed for Spanish side Malaga, the Premier League side confirmed on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Spaniard joined champions Leicester on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon last summer and made eight appearances but failed to establish himself as a regular in a side who have struggled this season.
No fee was given although British media said Malaga, who are 14th in La Liga, had paid 1.7 million pounds ($2.13 million).
Hernandez could make his Malaga debut away to Osasuna on Friday.
($1 = 0.7980 pounds)
BARCELONA Ernesto Valverde's appointment as Barcelona coach has been a long time coming and he has been chosen as Luis Enrique's successor due to his wealth of experience, but he faces a huge task to rejuvenate a side showing signs of decline.