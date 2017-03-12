March 12 Premier League champions Leicester City confirmed on Sunday that Craig Shakespeare will continue as manager until the end of the season.

Shakespeare has been in charge of Leicester since they sacked Claudio Ranieri last month.

“Craig’s skills as a coach and the high regard in which he is held by everyone (at) the Club were well known to us. We always knew the team would be in good hands when we asked him to take charge a fortnight ago," Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said in a statement. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)