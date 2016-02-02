Villar re-elected Spanish Football Federation president
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
LEICESTER, England LEICESTER CITY 2 LIVERPOOL 0
Jamie Vardy's stunning double strike gave leaders Leicester City a 2-0 win at home to Liverpool on Tuesday to maintain their title charge and inflate the England striker's lofty stock to new heights.
Leicester, who maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table, had twice tested Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet in the first half with the Belgian brilliantly tipping over a Shinji Okazaki header and a curling effort from Riyad Mahrez.
Yet the fireworks were reserved for shortly after the restart when Vardy latched on to a hopeful long ball forward and let fly from 25 metres to put Leicester ahead after 60 minutes.
He added to his tally and made the game safe 11 minutes later with a more opportunistic effort, lifting the ball into the net past Mignolet from five metres for his 18th league goal of the season.
(Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the northeast club said in a statement on Monday.