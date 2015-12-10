Football Soccer - Swansea City v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 5/12/15Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez applauds fans after the game after scoring a hat trickAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Goal-getting winger Riyad Mahrez believes it is unlikely that surprise Premier League leaders Leicester City can win the title, he said on Thursday.

City, who produced a last-gasp escape act to avoid relegation last season, host out-of-form champions Chelsea on Monday.

Mahrez agrees with manager Claudio Ranieri that the club's sole focus is to secure a further eight points to reach 40, the mark generally seen as enough to survive in the top flight.

"I don't think we can win the league," the 24-year-old told the BBC World Service. "We just need to get the 40 points and then after that we will see."

The Algerian international took his league tally to 10 goals with a hat-trick against Swansea City on Saturday. Team mate Jamie Vardy is the division's top scorer with 14.

Following Chelsea's visit, Leicester's remaining matches in 2015 are away to Everton and Liverpool and at home against Manchester City.

(Reporting by Rob Hodgetts; Editing by Tony Jimenez)