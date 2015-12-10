Chelsea exceeded expectations to stave off Spurs - Conte
Leaders Chelsea have over-performed this season to stay ahead of their better-prepared London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League title race, manager Antonio Conte has said.
LONDON Goal-getting winger Riyad Mahrez believes it is unlikely that surprise Premier League leaders Leicester City can win the title, he said on Thursday.
City, who produced a last-gasp escape act to avoid relegation last season, host out-of-form champions Chelsea on Monday.
Mahrez agrees with manager Claudio Ranieri that the club's sole focus is to secure a further eight points to reach 40, the mark generally seen as enough to survive in the top flight.
"I don't think we can win the league," the 24-year-old told the BBC World Service. "We just need to get the 40 points and then after that we will see."
The Algerian international took his league tally to 10 goals with a hat-trick against Swansea City on Saturday. Team mate Jamie Vardy is the division's top scorer with 14.
Following Chelsea's visit, Leicester's remaining matches in 2015 are away to Everton and Liverpool and at home against Manchester City.
After Sunday's 2-0 loss to Arsenal flattened any lingering hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League, Manchester United are focused fully on this week's Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo, midfielder Juan Mata has said.