Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City celebrate winning Premier League title - Leicester - 3/5/16Leicester's Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante leave San Carlo restaurant where the Leicester team are having lunchAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepic

Riyad Mahrez's agent Kamel Bengougam has thrown the Leicester City winger's future in doubt by saying there is a "50/50 chance" the Algerian could leave the King Power Stadium amid reported interest from Spanish champions Barcelona.

Mahrez, 25, has been one of the club's standout performers as his 17 Premier League goals and 11 assists earned him the PFA Player of the Year award and helped his side claim the English league title for the first time.

"When you have been playing the way Riyad has this season it is bound to attract attention. He is very happy with Leicester and of course it has been a fantastic season," Bengougam told British media.

"They will play in the Champions League next year as well so he would be happy to stay. But at his age if the opportunity comes to play for a big team then we would have to think about it. I'd say it's 50/50 at the moment whether he stays or goes.

"We have interest from the UK and overseas."

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Leicester's vice-chairman, said earlier this week that the club are determined keep hold of their keys players and manager Claudio Ranieri warned his payers in February that they could end up "carrying bags" at bigger clubs if they leave.

Leicester host 11th-placed Everton on Saturday, after which they will be presented with the Premier League trophy.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)