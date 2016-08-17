Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has ended speculation over his future by signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2020, the Premier League champions announced on Wednesday.

British media reports linked the influential winger with a move to Arsenal and Spanish champions Barcelona after he scored 17 league goals last season, helping Leicester to a historic Premier League title and being named the PFA Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old Algerian international signed for Leicester from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre in January 2014, and follows the likes of Wes Morgan, Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel who have all committed their long-term futures to the club.

Manager Claudio Ranieri's side lost their opening league match against Hull City at the weekend, but will look to make amends when they play their first home game of the season against Arsenal on Saturday.

