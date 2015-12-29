(Adds quotes, byline)

By Justin Palmer

LEICESTER, England Dec 29 Leicester City went level on points with Premier League leaders Arsenal after drawing 0-0 with title rivals Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

The clash between the division's two top-scoring sides provided plenty of entertaining moments but keepers Kasper Schmeichel and Joe Hart were equal to everything thrown at them.

Jamie Vardy wasted Leicester's best chance late in the first half while Manchester City, who have not won away in the league since mid-September, went close through Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi.

Leicester, who suffered their first defeat in 11 league games at Liverpool on Saturday, have 39 points from 19 games and trail Arsenal on goal difference.

Manchester City leapfrogged Tottenham Hotspur to go into third place and trail the top two by three points.

"It was a pretty fair result," Leicester keeper Schmeichel told BT Sport. "They had a few chances and we had some chances.

"It's slightly disappointing but we'll take a point. We are a very good team, we proved that at the back end of last season, and this season too, and we are right up there in the mix.

"We are halfway through this season, it is still only December and there is a long way to go yet," added Schmeichel. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)