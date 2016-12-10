* Leicester ended their recent woes with a 4-2 win over Manchester City

* Jamie Vardy broke his 16-match drought with a hat-trick

* Vardy and Andy King scored in the first four-and-a-half minutes

* Vardy added a third from a lovely Mahrez assist after 20 minutes

* Pep Guardiola's City were in disarray for half an hour

* Vardy made it four from a narrow angle after a Stones mistake

* Kolarov and Nolito scored late consolation goals

* Leicester are at Bournemouth next while City host Watford

LEICESTER CITY 4 MANCHESTER CITY 2

Dec 10 Jamie Vardy burst back to his predatory best with his first Leicester City hat-trick as the champions recaptured their title-winning mojo to earn a shock 4-2 win over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Vardy, hero of last season's fairytale triumph, finally ended his 16-match goalscoring drought for the club by scoring twice in the first 20 minutes as the Foxes, making a nonsense of their miserable recent form, raced into a three-goal lead.

After the England striker had struck in the third minute, club stalwart Andy King put Leicester two up with only four-and-a-half minutes on the clock and Vardy was then put in beautifully by Riyad Mahrez to score his second.

He completed his first hat-trick since his non-league days at Fleetwood Town from the narrowest of angles thanks to a careless back pass from John Stones before Aleksandar Kolarov (82 minutes) and Nolito (90) scored consolation goals in a late City rally. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)