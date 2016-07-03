Tongo Hamed Doumbia (R) of Stade Rennes challenges Nampalys Mendy (L) of AS Monaco during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes December 4, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/files

LONDON Leicester City have reached agreement with French club Nice to sign midfielder Nampalys Mendy, the Premier League champions said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has agreed a four-year contract and will become Leicester's third signing since winning the title after goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler and defender Luis Hernandez.

Mendy played for Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri during a spell with Monaco.

“The team have just enjoyed a great season and it’s excellent to be here. For me I want to play at this level. I like the Premier League and I follow every match. It’s fast and physical and I want to impose myself on the league," Mendy told the club website.

“I know the coach, I know his mentality and I know his philosophy. When he speaks it’s direct and clear and for me I like this."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)