Skipper Wes Morgan is confident that Leicester City will leave behind their dispiriting defeat by Arsenal and get their Premier League title challenge back on track.

Arsenal's Danny Welbeck scored a last-gasp winner at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night to condemn Leicester to just their third league defeat of the season and Morgan stressed that the players would bounce back quickly.

"It's a disappointing result. To concede with the last kick of the game like that and to come away with nothing is hard to take," the defender told the club's website (www.lcfc.co.uk).

"We're the type of team to fight for each other, have each other's backs and do what's necessary to try to help each other out.

"We'll dust ourselves off and bounce back against Norwich in our next game."

The defeat was not enough to knock Leicester off the top of the table, although it did cut their lead to two points.

Manager Claudio Ranieri gave the players a week off to recharge their batteries before their next game against Norwich City on Feb. 27.

"We'll have a little rest and take our minds off the game," Morgan added.

"It's been a tough last three games so we'll have some time off from football, and come back with a fresh mind raring to go. We'll be back on it."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)