Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has signed a new contract designed to keep him at the King Power Stadium until June 2019, the English champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

The inspirational 32-year-old led 5,000-1 outsiders Leicester to a fairytale Premier league title success last season based on his defensive organisation.

"To commit my future to Leicester City is a wonderful feeling. Everyone knows how I feel about playing for this club and with my team mates, so I’m proud to have the chance to carry on wearing the shirt long term," said Morgan.

“Lifting that Premier League trophy was a moment I will never forget and it’s still sinking in. Now we’ve got to give it everything to defend it as well as showing what we can do in the Champions League," he added on the club website (www.lcfc.com).

Last season, Morgan became only the third outfield player to feature in every minute of a Premier League title-winning campaign after Chelsea's John Terry (2014/15) and Manchester United's Gary Pallister (1992/93).

Since joining the Foxes from Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in January 2012, Morgan has made 196 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals including two in last season’s title run-in against Southampton and Manchester United.

But it was his defensive work that stood out as Leicester conceded just 11 league goals in 2016 en route to the title, earning him a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

“Wes is a leader and a warrior. I’m so happy that he’s committed his future to Leicester City Football Club," said the club's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri.

“It’s a wonderful time to be part of this team. Last season was so special and Wes was fantastic. Now we have another huge season ahead of us and we need him.”

The experienced Morgan, who did not play in the top flight until he was aged 30, has featured in all four divisions during his career and chalked up a total of more than 600 appearances.

