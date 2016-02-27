Feb 27 Leicester City 1 Norwich City 0

Leicester City eked out a critical win against struggling Norwich City with a late, late winner from Leonardo Ulloa that saw them open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Following their crushing stoppage time defeat at Arsenal last time out, the Foxes were, according to manager Claudio Ranieri, "ready for the fight" but for most of the match seemed curiously becalmed as Norwich had the best opportunities.

Cameron Jerome squandered an outstanding chance for the Canaries just before halftime, glancing a header just wide, but though producing one of their flattest performances of the season, Leicester sent the King Power Stadium wild in the dying seconds.

Argentine Ulloa proved the home fans' hero, sliding in at the back post in the 89th minute to latch on to Marc Albrighton's cross and earn the result which leaves Norwich still in peril just above the relegation zone. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)