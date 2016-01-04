Manager Claudio Ranieri is unperturbed by Leicester City's recent goal drought and says it is only a matter of time before the Foxes start finding the back of the net again.

Leicester were top of the Premier League table at Christmas, but dropped to second behind Arsenal after their goalless draw with 10-man Bournemouth on Saturday, a game in which Jamie Vardy hit the post and Riyad Mahrez missed a penalty.

The Foxes are now goalless in their last three league games after losing 1-0 to Liverpool and drawing 0-0 with Manchester City, but the Italian said he was happy because his team had created chances throughout their mini-slump.

"You know the problem is when you don't create," Ranieri told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"But against Liverpool we created chances, against Manchester City we created chances and (against Bournemouth) we created chances.

"Now there are three matches in a row where we didn't score, but soon that will arrive.

"We were unlucky when Jamie Vardy hit the post and Mahrez for the penalty when the keeper made a fantastic save, but what can I say?

"We started the second half with the ambition to win the match, tried to do our best, but when you play at high intensity you can make mistakes and we made a lot of mistakes with the last pass.

"But it's okay, we have 40 points and a clean sheet, which is important."

Vardy, the league's joint top-scorer on 15 goals alongside Everton's Romelu Lukaku, revealed that illness had contributed to his failure to score in Leicester's last four league games.

"The illness last week has all gone now," he said, quoted by the Daily Telegraph.

"I couldn't tell you what it was. I was deteriorating by the minute and bed-bound for a couple of days. It took the wind out of me completely.

"I couldn't do anything apart from stay in bed."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)