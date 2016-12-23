Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has criticised the decision to reject the club's appeal against a red card and three-match ban for striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy, Leicester's top-scorer last season, received a straight red card in the 2-2 draw at Stoke City. He begins his suspension against Everton on Monday.

"Everyone in England, and all the world, watched the foul and said it's not foul," Ranieri told reporters.

"We made an appeal because we believe in something right and we are very disappointed in the result, because when we make mistake, or when my players make a mistake, we don't appeal."

Defenders Christian Fuchs and Robert Huth will also be suspended against Everton while midfielder Danny Drinkwater is a doubt after suffering a knee injury earlier this month

"This is a very good opportunity for the players, who aren’t used to playing, to show (make an impression) and link together very well," said Ranieri.

