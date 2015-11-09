Manager Claudio Ranieri has hailed Leicester City's team spirit after penalty taker Riyad Mahrez stepped aside to allow Jamie Vardy to score from the spot in Saturday's 2-1 win over Watford, keeping the striker on course for a Premier League record.

The goal took Vardy to within one game of Ruud van Nistelrooy's mark of scoring in 10 consecutive league fixtures.

The Foxes, who were on the brink of relegation last season, are third in the table on 25 points after 12 games, trailing leaders Manchester City by a point, and Ranieri was quick to attribute their remarkable rise to the team's togetherness.

"This squad is a group of friends that works very hard and I'm very proud to coach them," the Italian was quoted as saying by the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"We talk about the spirit in the squad and you see that very well. If we've achieved 25 points already, it shows the spirit that exists in our dressing room.

"All of our players understand that they are all important for our project. Not only who is playing, but also the others," he added.

Ranieri's views were endorsed from within the dressing room by midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

"Riyad is our penalty taker and it just shows what kind of team we are," Drinkwater said.

"Riyad realised the run Jamie was on and passed him the ball -- and credit to Riyad. He has just shown what a team player he can be."

Premier League top scorer Vardy can match Van Nistelrooy's record when his side travel to struggling Newcastle United for their next league fixture on Nov. 21.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)