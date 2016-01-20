The "big" teams in the Premier League have not turned on the turbochargers yet, Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri said, as his side sit level on points with leaders Arsenal after a surprise transformation from regulation strugglers.

Behind the Gunners on goal difference, Leicester now have a seven-point cushion for Champions League qualification and the nine-point gap to the final European qualification place in the table.

"The big teams haven't switched on the turbo yet – and we hope they don't switch on turbo," Ranieri told British media.

"It is a crazy league because, if it was a normal league, Leicester would not be at the top," he said. "If they start then Leicester will fight but we would be in the middle (of the table)."

As befits the topsy-turvy season, Ranieri said: "I want to be the most crazy man and team in the Premier League."

The League's joint top goalscorer Jamie Vardy, with 15 goals so far, has failed to score in his last six appearances. However, Ranieri said he was not worried and was confident the striker would recapture his touch.

"Strikers like him I say okay, they didn't score now but the next goal is very close," Ranieri said.

Leicester host Tottenham Hotspur in the third round FA Cup replay later on Wednesday, after the 2-2 first leg draw earlier this month.

