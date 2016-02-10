Leicester City's rapid counter-attacking game has bamboozled defences during a remarkable ascent to the Premier Leaggue summit but manager Claudio Ranieri also credits having bright players as another reason for their success.

Leicester top the division after 25 games, five points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, having been relegation candidates 12 months ago.

"If you have intelligent men you can improve the players. You can be a fantastic player but a stupid man and you cannot improve," Ranieri, in his first season in charge, told the Leicester Mercury newspaper.

"My players are very intelligent in every situation."

A 3-1 victory at title rivals Manchester City last weekend again demonstrated the unfashionable Midlands club have the belief and momentum to carry them towards a first top-flight crown.

Ranieri's men face another acid test on Sunday when they visit Arsenal, who inflicted a 5-2 home defeat on Leicester in September.

