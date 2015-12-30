Dec 30 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has underscored the unpredictable nature of the Premier League this season, stating that it seemed as if "nobody wants to win the league".

Ranieri's side failed to regain top spot after a goalless draw at home against Manchester City on Tuesday, which kept Leicester behind Arsenal only on goal difference.

The surge of smaller teams as well as sides eyeing a maiden league triumph have opened up the league at the halfway stage.

Tottenham Hotspur, in with a chance of winning their first title, are placed fourth while Crystal Palace, who finished 10th last season, are at fifth spot.

Promoted side Watford too have put their hat in the top-half mix, placed eighth, after stitching up four wins on the trot.

"This league is very crazy. I think the big teams have to stay at a high level, but sometimes it means nobody wants to win the league -- it's very strange this league," Ranieri told BT Sport after the City game.

"It's not easy for us but we want to fight with everybody. It's a miracle what we are doing."

Despite dropping points at home, the Italian was happy with his team's performance against City, particularly after Saturday's defeat against Liverpool.

"I'm very pleased but I'm also very pleased with a clean sheet against these great champions (City). I think we showed a very good performance and after the Liverpool defeat we've played so well," Ranieri told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

Ranieri also insisted that he went for a win against City.

"I saw in the second half we can do something better. Win or lose for me it was the same and the team responded very well. I wanted to put on another striker to try to win," added Ranieri, whose side host Bournemouth next on Saturday. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)