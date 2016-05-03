Villar re-elected Spanish Football Federation president
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
LONDON This story is being withdrawn as the tweet attributed to Lionel Messi was from an unofficial account. There will not be a substitute story.
STORY_NUMBER: L3N17Z3YB
STORY_DATE: 02/05/2016
STORY_TIME: 2348 GMT
Angel Maria Villar was re-elected as the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) president for the eighth consecutive time on Monday after he stood unopposed.
Sunderland manager David Moyes has resigned following their relegation from the Premier League this season, the north-east club said in a statement on Monday.