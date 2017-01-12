Leicester City will allow unsettled winger Jeffrey Schlupp to leave the Premier League champions for the right fee, manager Claudio Ranieri said on Thursday.

Schlupp, 24, has been reduced to a bit-part role this season and is nearing a 12 million pounds ($14.67 million) move to relegation-threatened Crystal Palace, according to British media reports.

"I spoke with him and he spoke with the club. Of course he's not happy," Ranieri told reporters on Thursday.

"Jeff is a fantastic man and player -- I said if he wants to go, he can go but it's also important to get the right money for the club. He can go for the right money."

Leicester's league clash against leaders Chelsea on Saturday will see N'Golo Kante return to the King Power Stadium for the first time in the league since he left the club in the close season.

Ranieri urged the fans to recognise the midfielder's achievements at the club and give the Frenchman a positive reception.

"I hope our fans give to Kante a warm welcome as he was our champion. It's important to remember what he gave to us," the Italian added.

Leicester have failed to build on their title triumph and despite a fine Champions League campaign, the Foxes are languishing in 15th in the standings after 20 games, just six points above the relegation zone.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds)

