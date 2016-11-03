Leicester City will be without Kasper Schmeichel for an extended spell after the goalkeeper fractured his hand during Wednesday night's goalless draw with FC Copenhagen, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Denmark international picked up the injury in the first half of the Group G encounter in Copenhagen, but played on regardless, helping his team become the first in Champions League history to keep clean sheets in their first four games.

The 29-year-old, who played all 38 of Leicester's league games as the 5,000-1 outsiders won the title, will see a specialist once the squad returns to England on Thursday, Leicester said on their website. (www.lcfc.com)

Second choice keeper Ron-Robert Zieler, signed from Bundesliga side Hannover in the close season, is likely to start in goal against West Bromwich Albion in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle)