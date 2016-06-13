Britain Football Soccer - Leicester City - Premier League Title Winners Parade - Leicester City - 16/5/16. Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri with Danny Simpson, Kasper Schmeichel, Riyad Mahrez, Andy King, Danny Drinkwater Leonardo Ulloa, Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth with the...

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson is hopeful that striker Jamie Vardy will reject the overtures of Arsenal and still be at the Premier League champions when the new season kicks off.

Arsenal have triggered a release clause in Vardy's contract with a bid believed to be 20 million pounds (28.43 million) for the England striker, with the player yet to commit to the move, according to British media.

"I have spoken to Jamie," Simpson told the BBC. "Everyone wants him to stay. We would like everyone to stay, even if it's just for one more year.

"It's his decision and he says he wants to concentrate on the European Championship."

Vardy, 29, was the joint second-highest scorer in the Premier League last season with 24 goals and is currently on international duty at the Euro 2016 tournament in France.

The Leicester striker was an unused substitute when England drew their Group B opener against Russia 1-1 on Saturday but will be hoping to play some part against Wales on Thursday or the team's final group game against Slovakia on June 20.

($1 = 0.7034 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)