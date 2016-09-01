Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2019.

"I've been here two years now and the club is going places," the 29-year-old former Manchester United full back told Leicester's website (www.lcfc.com) on Thursday.

"The group that we've got here is so close and the manager (Claudio Ranieri), since he's come, has helped me so much and is still helping me improve as a player."

Premier League champions Leicester, who have taken four points from their opening three games this season, next visit Liverpool on Sept. 10.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)