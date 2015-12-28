Dec 28 Premier League leaders Leicester City have the character and spirit to put Saturday's loss to Liverpool behind them in their next game against Manchester City, defender Danny Simpson has said.

The Foxes were beaten 1-0 at Anfield to record only their second loss of this season that snapped their unbeaten 10-game run in the league.

"It was tough, but it has been a tough few weeks," Simpson told the club website (www.lcfc.com). "We know we will pick ourselves up. We are an honest bunch, we will look at it and we will react in the right way against Manchester City.

"It is a setback but we will bounce back. We have got a great team with great characters and great spirit. We have got (Manchester) City at home now and with our fans, we will get straight at them."

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri has also asked his players to "clear their minds" after the Liverpool loss and take the positives from the game.

"It was a good lesson," he told the club website. "We showed good shape, we defended well and closed the space well, but we need to improve when we want to go straight away and score the goal."

Leicester still head the table after 18 games and face third placed Manchester City, who are just three points behind, on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)