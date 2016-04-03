Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
Leicester City 1 Southampton 0
LONDON, April 3 Leicester City moved seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League after a first-half header from captain Wes Morgan gave them a hard-fought win over Southampton on Sunday.
Morgan's first goal of the season was enough to secure Leicester's fourth successive 1-0 win and came after 38 minutes when he out-jumped Jordy Clasie to power Christian Fuchs' cross past Fraser Forster.
Southampton should have taken the lead earlier when Sadio Mane raced clear but after rounding keeper Kasper Schmeichel his shot was blocked by Danny Simpson.
Saints defender Jose Fonte was saved the embarrassment of putting through his own goal by an athletic leap from Forster. The Southampton keeper also saved from Simpson, who wasted a great opportunity to score his first goal for Leicester. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac