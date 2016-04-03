Leicester City 1 Southampton 0

LONDON, April 3 Leicester City moved seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League after a first-half header from captain Wes Morgan gave them a hard-fought win over Southampton on Sunday.

Morgan's first goal of the season was enough to secure Leicester's fourth successive 1-0 win and came after 38 minutes when he out-jumped Jordy Clasie to power Christian Fuchs' cross past Fraser Forster.

Southampton should have taken the lead earlier when Sadio Mane raced clear but after rounding keeper Kasper Schmeichel his shot was blocked by Danny Simpson.

Saints defender Jose Fonte was saved the embarrassment of putting through his own goal by an athletic leap from Forster. The Southampton keeper also saved from Simpson, who wasted a great opportunity to score his first goal for Leicester. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Toby Davis)