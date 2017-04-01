Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Stoke City - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 1/4/17 Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Stoke City - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 1/4/17 Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates with Jamie Vardy and Christian Fuchs after scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Stoke City - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 1/4/17 Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi celebrates with Jamie Vardy after scoring their first goal Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic

Young Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi scored a stunning goal to set his side on the road to a fourth Premier League win in a row as they beat Stoke City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Nigerian, who arrived from Belgian side Genk in January, fired a stinging long-range shot into the top right corner to put caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare's side ahead in the 25th minute.

Jamie Vardy needed just two minutes of the second half to double his side's advantage, rifling the ball home with his right foot from the centre of the penalty area to secure all three points.

Leicester climbed to 13th in the table, four places below Stoke.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)