Leicester City were left in touching distance of a fairytale first Premier League title on Sunday after Leonardo Ulloa's double helped them outclass Swansea City at a delirious King Power Stadium.

The Foxes' dream of completing their surreal journey from 5,000-1 no-hopers to English champions felt more tantalisingly real after 10 minutes when Ashley Williams' careless clearance gifted Riyad Mahrez his 17th goal of the season.

Then Ulloa, filling in for Leicester's suspended top scorer Jamie Vardy, took centre stage. He headed home the second on the half-hour and tapped in a third on the hour as the Foxes cruised while their fans merrily sang: "Are you watching, Tottenham?"

The Spurs faithful who were watching could only sigh as substitute Marc Albrighton smashed in a fourth in the dying minutes to confirm Leicester's eight-point lead over the second-placed Londoners.

Should Tottenham lose their game in hand at home to West Bromwich Albion on Monday, the Foxes, who need five points from their last three games to take the title, could even be crowned champions next Sunday with victory at Manchester United.

