Aug 27 (Reuters)- Defending Premier League champions Leicester City got their first win of the season as Jamie Vardy's trademark first-half strike and Wes Morgan's second-half effort were enough to see off Swansea City 2-1 in wet conditions at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

In an attacking move that became a familiar sight during Leicester's title-winning campaign, Vardy was picked out by a long-range ball from Danny Drinkwater from inside his own half in the 32nd minute, and made no mistake when one-on-one against Lukasz Fabianski.

Morgan added a second in the 52nd minute after reacting the fastest to slam home from close range after Swansea failed to clear their lines, before Leroy Fer pulled one back for the visitors in the 80th minute, meeting Modou Barrow's cross with a superb header.

Riyad Mahrez could have made sure of victory from the spot in the 56th minute after Shinji Okazaki was brought down by Jordi Amat, but his spot kick was saved by Fabianksi, while the champions lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to second-half injury when he raced off his line to deny Fernando Llorente. (Reporting by Ed Dove,; Editing by Neville Dalton)