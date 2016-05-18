Soccer-Tianjian Quanjian deny approach for Chelsea's Costa
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.
BANGKOK May 18 English Premier League champions Leicester City are likely to buy three or four players over the summer, vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told Reuters.
He declined to say how much money he and his father, club owner and duty free magnate Vichai, would spend.
(editing by John Stonestreet)
HONG KONG, May 23 Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian distanced themselves on Tuesday from a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa when the league's transfer window opens next month.
ZURICH, May 23 Manchester United have cancelled their news conference ahead of the Europa League final in Stockholm following Monday's suicide attack at a pop concert in their own city which killed 22 people.