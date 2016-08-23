Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, vice chairman of football club Leicester City attends a meeting with the media in Bangkok, Thailand May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

Leicester City are ready to spend to make further additions to their title-winning squad if the right opportunity arises, the club's vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has said.

Leicester have signed striker Ahmed Musa, midfielder Nampalys Mendy, goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, defender Luis Hernandez and Poland winger Bartosz Kapustka in the current transfer window.

Striker Jamie Vardy and winger Riyad Mahrez were among those from the historic Premier League winning squad to commit their future to the club, but midfielder N'Golo Kante moved to Chelsea in the close season.

British media reports have linked Austrian defender Aleksandar Dragovic over a possible move to King Power Stadium.

"Several of our players made long-term commitments to the club during the summer months and I'm delighted," Srivaddhanaprabha was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

"I'm already excited by the strength and vibrancy of the squad and we are ready to make to make further investments if the right opportunities arise."

Leicester picked up their first point of the new season after a goalless draw against Arsenal last weekend and will welcome Swansea City in their next league fixture on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)