LONDON Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has accepted a Football Association improper conduct charge following his red card in Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham United.

Premier League title favourites Leicester, who are five points clear of Tottenham Hotspur with four games remaining, will be without 22-goal Vardy for this weekend's home clash with Swansea City after he was dismissed for diving.

The fact that Vardy is not contesting the charge, relating to his angry reaction to the match officials, means he could receive a further one-match suspension that would rule him out of the away trip to Manchester United.

Vardy has requested a personal hearing.

"We await the outcome of the FA's disciplinary process," Leicester said on their website (www.lcfc.com).

Vardy has appeared in every Leicester game in the Premier League this season and on Thursday was named in the Professional Footballer's Association (PFA) team of the year selection.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)