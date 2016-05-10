Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has given the Premier League champions further encouragement that he will stay with them next season by saying he is happy at the club.

Vardy, who has scored 24 Premier League goals this season and was named player of the year by the Football Writers' Association, has played a pivotal role in taking his team from 5,000-1 outsiders at the start of the campaign to champions of England.

"We've just won the league and will be playing in the Champions League next year. I am happy here," the prolific striker told British media.

England international Vardy, 29, signed a contract with Leicester in February running through to June 2019.

Leicester visit their manager Claudio Ranieri's former club Chelsea in their final game of the season on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)