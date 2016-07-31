Rejecting a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal was an easy decision for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy because he has "unfinished business" with the champions.

The 29-year-old, who scored 24 league goals to help Leicester win the title last season, spurned the advances of Arsenal, after the north London club had triggered a release clause in his contract, in favour of extending his stay with the Foxes.

"It's not been put out there that I have always said the boys, the close-knit brotherhood, is unbelievable and for me, there's a lot of unfinished business here," Vardy told Sky Sports.

"I feel that the club is only going one way and that is forward, that's why I want to be a part of it. It wasn't that big (the decision) when I think about it. It was quite easy and this is where I want to be."

Claudio Ranieri's men, who lost 4-0 to Paris St Germain in the International Champions Cup in Los Angeles on Saturday, start their title defence with a trip to promoted Hull City on Aug. 13.

