Oct 19 Leicester City's in-form striker Jamie Vardy says his goal-scoring exploits would be meaningless if the Foxes were failing to pick up points.

Leicester were two goals down to Southampton on Saturday but the England international bagged a brace in the final 25 minutes to ensure the Premier League encounter ended in a 2-2 draw.

Vardy has taken the league by storm this season and leads the goal-scoring charts with nine goals from as many games.

Leicester City have benefited from the emergence of the 28-year-old forward as they sit fifth in the table on 16 points despite failing to keep a clean sheet all season.

"I'm oozing with confidence but we just need to keep it up now. It's nothing to do with me really, it's a team game. As long as Leicester are getting the points, that's all that matters," Vardy told the club's website (www.lcfc.com).

"The competition for places is up there and that can only be good for the club and the players. You want to stay on that pitch and be in that starting eleven.

"There's no easing off. It's all full throttle and everyone is wanting to do well for the club. Hopefully it'll continue and we'll just continue to get the points week in, week out," he added.

Manager Claudio Ranieri says the former non-league striker should be seen as an inspiration, not just to his team mates but to every player aspiring to reach the top.

"It is good for the sport and a great example for all the young players who play in non-league," Ranieri said.

"It is fantastic. He is an inspiration for the other players. It could be because he is so hungry from playing in non-league.

"Vardy is important for us because if I was a player I would always think that Jamie could score," the 63-year-old Italian added. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)