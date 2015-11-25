Nov 25 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has credited his team mates for helping him equal Ruud van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive English Premier League games.

Vardy, who matched the former Manchester United striker's mark in Saturday's 3-0 win over Newcastle United, leads the goalscoring charts with 13 to his name, four ahead of his closest competitor Everton's Romelu Lukaku.

The 28-year-old forward has spearheaded Leicester's unlikely rise to the top of the table, following their impressive winning run to avoid relegation last term, but he said it was a team effort.

"It's about hard work and the players that I've got around me getting me into positions where I'm able to put the ball in the back of the net, it's as simple as that," Vardy told Sky Sports.

"It's a joy to play in that team. In our first year (in the Premier League) we didn't know what to expect, it was quicker and more physical. Confidence is sky high but everyone is very grounded.

"Having experience of that really does help you and if we carry on this way then who knows what will happen."

Leicester face second-placed Manchester United on Saturday with Vardy looking to close in on Jimmy Dunne's record of scoring in 12 consecutive top-flight English games for Sheffield United in the 1931-32 season.

"I didn't expect it (to score in 10 consecutive games) and I've never set myself any targets," Vardy said.

"I just wanted to improve on last year and I've done that, I've more than doubled my tally from last year."

Table-toppers Leicester, who have just two league wins in 18 encounters with United, have a tough run of fixtures as they face five of last season's top eight in their next six league games.