French Open - Konta suffers painful Brexit from Paris
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
Striker Islam Slimani scored the only goal as champions Leicester City beat West Ham United 1-0 on Saturday to climb six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
Slimani, who had earlier hit the post, met Marc Albrighton's cross with an emphatic header past keeper Darren Randolph after 20 minutes.
Leicester's fifth victory in 19 league matches lifted them to 15th with 20 points and ended a run of three wins for West Ham, who came closest when Michail Antonio's shot hit the bar.
The victory rewarded Leicester for their fine opening half hour after which West Ham took control and dominated possession but failed to score despite twice as many shots as their opponents.
(Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday he will not be swayed by popular opinion in his selection dilemma over whether to play Gareth Bale or Isco in the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday.