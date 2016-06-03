English Premier League champions Leicester City have signed German goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler from Hannover 96 for an undisclosed fee on a four-year contract, the club announced on their website on Friday.

Last season, the 27-year-old made 36 appearances for Hannover, who were relegated from the Bundesliga, and was previously part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning squad, although he failed to make an appearance in the tournament.

"It feels great coming to Leicester and joining the club after they've had such a great season," Zieler told Leicester's website. (www.lcfc.com)

"I've been shown around the training ground and it looks very good and I've been to the stadium... I heard about the great atmosphere and the great fans, so my first impression is very good."

The German, capped six times by his country, began his career at Manchester United's academy and spent seven months on loan at Northampton Town in 2008-09 before returning to his homeland with Hannover in 2010.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)