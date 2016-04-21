Leicester City's remarkable charge on the Premier League title has given fans of other clubs hope that their teams can achieve a similar feat, winger Marc Albrighton has said.

Claudio Ranieri's side are five points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur with four games left and remain firmly on course to clinch a first English top-flight title despite suffering a setback in Sunday's draw with West Ham United.

Albrighton highlighted the applause from Sunderland's supporters when the Foxes beat the home side 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on April 10, a victory which secured their place in next season's Champions League.

"To be applauded off by home fans is very rare and it was touching, it touched everyone, including the gaffer. Obviously, with what is going on, it is an emotional time," the former Aston Villa winger told British media.

"We are in a place no-one, including ourselves, thought we could be in. We have achieved something special. It is a credit to us. Obviously, he (Ranieri) got emotional and we have never seen that before.

"It shows how much he cares and how much he has put in since the summer. A lot of people questioned it (his appointment) maybe. The relationship between the players and the manager, and the coaching staff, has just clicked into place."

Leicester host 15th-placed Swansea City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday before Spurs take on 14th-placed West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane a day later.

