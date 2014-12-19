Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson (C) sits in the stands during their English Premier League soccer match against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined 10,000 pounds ($15,600) after arguing with a fan during their Premier League defeat by Liverpool this month.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing... Nigel Pearson has been fined 10,000 pounds, will serve a one-match touchline suspension, and warned as to his future conduct, subject to any appeal, after he admitted using abusive and/or insulting words towards a spectator," the Football Association said in a statement on Friday.

Pearson, who watches his side's games from the stands and relays instructions to assistant Craig Shakespeare on the bench, revealed he had an argument with a home fan at the King Power Stadium during the 3-1 defeat on Dec. 2.

"I replied to one idiot in the stands and if he doesn't like what he sees, then don't bother coming," Pearson said at the time.

"If they (the fans) cannot see the players are having a proper go maybe they need to stay at home."

Leicester, who are bottom of the Premier League, visit West Ham United on Saturday.

($1 = 0.6406 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)